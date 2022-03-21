2 killed in Illinois Route 394 crash in south suburban Crete: Illinois State Police

CRETE TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning in Will County, Illinois State Police said.The crash occurred just before 3:55 a.m. on northbound Illinois Route 394, north of Goodenow Road, in Crete Township, according to ISP.Police did not immediately provide information about how the crash occurred but said the two people were in one car and died on the scene.Just after 4:30 a.m., the northbound lanes of IL-394, north of Goodenow, were closed for the crash investigation. They were expected to remain closed until about 10 a.m.