ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) -- A semi-truck caught fire on Route 83 in Elmhurst Monday morning.Southbound Route 83 under Lake Street is closed in both directions, officials said. Lake Street is also closed in both directions over Route 83 and the inbound exit to Route 83 is also closed.Chopper 7HD flew above the scene as a large number of emergency vehicles responded to the fire. There are no reports of any injuries.