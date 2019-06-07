Will County inmates died of natural causes: coroner's office

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Two Will County inmates who died 10 days apart both died of natural causes, according to the Will County Coroner's Office.

Inmates Aaron Bowers and Jacob Adejola, Sr., died within weeks of each other at the Will County Adult Detention Facility in Joliet.

The Will County Sheriff's Office said correctional staff found Bowers unresponsive on his bunk the morning of April 23. Emergency responders were called to the jail and attempted to revive Bowers. He was transported to Presence St. Joe's Hospital in Joliet where he was later pronounced dead.

Adejola was transported to a local hospital on May 3 after medical staff at the correctional center said they received abnormal lab results. Adejola died the next day.

Coroner officials said both men died of natural causes, Bowers from a dilated cardiomyopathy and Adejola of cardiac arrhythmia.
