Bodycam video released in police shooting of grandson accused of stabbing grandfather to death

The family has now filed two separate lawsuits against the Will County Sheriff's Department

Bodycam video shows the moment Will County Sheriff's deputies entered a home, resulting in the deadly shooting of Jabbar Muhammad.

JOLIET TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- Newly-released bodycam video Tuesday shows the moment Will County Sheriff's deputies entered a home that resulted in a deadly shooting.

The bodycam video shows the altercation inside the home that ended in the deaths of a 70-year-old man and his 21-year-old grandson.

Now, lawsuits have been filed on behalf of the two deceased family members.

No one answered door at what was the Joliet Township home of 71-year-old Eldred Wells and his grandson 21-year-old Jabbar Muhammad.

Both died after being shot by Will County Sheriff's deputies on November 6, 2020, as the officers responded to a domestic dispute call placed that day by a second grandson.

ABC7 has blurred the faces of everyone involved, because criminal charges were not filed.

The bodycam shows Muhammad holding a knife. His family said he had just been released from a mental health facility.

In the video, one officer upholsters his weapon as a second pulls out a Taser.

The confrontation escalates and Muhammad lunges towards his grandfather. That's when officers open fire, shooting multiple times.

ABc7 has also stopping the video just before shots ring out.

Now, two separate lawsuits have now been filed against the Will County Sheriff's Department.

"The officers, as soon as they got into the door, instead of de-escalating the situation, they raised the temperature of the situation. Within 32 seconds of walking into that room, they were firing their service weapons," said Keenan Saulter, the family's attorney.

An investigation conducted by the Will and Grundy Major Crimes task force resulted in no charges being filed against the officers involved.

However, the attorneys for the family accuse Will County of trying to cover up what happened.

"They announced that they had shot Jabbar Muhammad and that Mr. Wells died from stab wounds from Jabbar Muhammad," Saulter said.

A statement released by the Will County Sheriff's Department said in part:

"Deputies fired their service weapons, at Jabbar Muhammad, in defense of Eldred's life....At the time of the incident, it was unknown by Will County Sheriff's Office personnel if Eldred Wells was struck by gunfire as a result of the deputies firing their service weapons....The investigation concluded that the officers that used deadly force in this encounter were justified in their actions, and there were no policy violations associated with the actions of those officers."

As for the lawsuits, a spokesperson for the Will County Sheriff's Office said they can't comment on ongoing litigation.