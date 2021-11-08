police shooting

Joliet Township shooting: Deputies fatally shoot man, 21, who was stabbing grandfather, police say

Will County Sheriff's Office spokesman said incident took place on Middletree Road
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
JOLIET TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- Will County Sheriff's deputies fatally shot a 21-year-old man Saturday night in Joliet Township as he stabbed his grandfather in the neck, police said.

Deputies responded about 4 p.m. to the 300-block of Middletree Road for a domestic disturbance, a Will County Sheriff's Office spokesman said Monday.

Someone had called 911 to report that his 21-year-old brother, later identified as Jabbar Muhammad of Joliet, was armed with a knife and threatening his grandfather, police said.

When deputies arrived they saw Muhammad brandishing a knife and threatening his grandfather, Eldred Wells, 70, of Joliet, according to police.

RELATED: 'Prime suspect' arrested in Joliet Halloween party shooting that killed 2, injured 9 others

Deputies tried to deescalate the situation, but Muhammad lunged at his grandfather and stabbed him in the neck, police said.

The deputies shot at Muhammad, while he continued to stab Wells, police said.

Muhammad was shot and deputies provided aid to both men until East Joliet Fire crews arrived.

Wells was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, and Muhammad died on the scene.

The Will/Grundy Major Crimes Task Force will be investigating the incident.
Related topics:
jolietwill countypolice involved shootingdeadly shootingfatal shootingpolice shootingofficer involved shootingofficer involved shootingshootingstabbing
POLICE SHOOTING
