'I'm going to f--- shoot them': 13-year-old suburban student charged with threatening Chicago school

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A west suburban student has been charged after allegedly threatening another high school in Chicago, authorities said.

A 13-year-old boy who attends Willowbrook High School in Villa Park allegedly told a teacher he would shoot people at Menta Academy Midway, where he is out-placed for a portion of the school day.

"I'm going to shoot them b--- up," he allegedly said.

He is accused of reiterating the threat while speaking with the Willowbrook dean, saying, "I'm going to f--- shoot them; not this school, everyone at my other school."

Authorities at the school contacted the Villa Park Police Department, who, following an investigation, contacted the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

The teen has been charged with two counts of felony disorderly conduct, DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin and Villa Park Chief of Police Michael Rivas announced Tuesday.

"Any threat of violence aimed at a school will immediately be investigated and if found credible, will be charged accordingly," Berlin said. "Teachers can't teach, and students can't learn if they are in fear for their safety while at school.

The boy, who lives in Villa Park, appeared at a detention hearing on Monday afternoon, where Judge Demetrios Panoushis ordered that he be placed on home detention with electronic monitoring. He is scheduled to appear in court again on Feb. 27.