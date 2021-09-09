'Windy City Weekend' to debut Friday with show hosts Val Warner, Ryan Chiaverini

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's favorite personalities, Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini, bring that same energy, fun and down-to-earth relatability to a brand new spinoff of "Windy City LIVE" -- the weekly "Windy City Weekend."The new show will debut Friday on ABC 7.Each Friday at 11:30 a.m., following ABC 7's EYEWITNESS NEWS at 11 a.m., Warner and Chiaverini will host an entertaining half-hour that will give Chicagoans all they need to know to kick off their weekend."Windy City Weekend" will highlight everything exciting in the city and suburbs from shows, festivals and special events, to big-name celebrities and local standouts who deserve a shout-out.Will the weather cooperate for the weekend? Trusted meteorologist, Tracy Butler, will help Chicagoans plan better with complete updates on what's happening weather-wise in the area.will make sure viewers don't miss out on all the Windy City has to offer.Movie critic, Richard Roeper, will give viewers a look at the latest movie and streaming releases.Since Warner and Chiaverini always have something to say about the stories making news around Chicago and the country, you won't want to miss their signature "host chat" segment where they delve into what's on everybody's mind.