Witness follows stolen car, has car stolen in Woodridge: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Woodridge police said a witness who followed a car stolen in an armed carjacking then had his car stolen Friday afternoon.Police said they were called around 2:30 p.m. to the intersection of 75th Street and Route 53 in Woodridge about an armed carjacking in Downers Grove.When they arrived, a witness to the carjacking said he had followed the stolen white 2017 Kia Sportage to the intersection in Woodridge. When he located, he got out of his black Dodge Charger and left it idling. The witness's car was then stolen.Police said they believe the two car thefts are connected. Officers searched the area but could not locate the Dodge.Police describe the suspects as two African American men in their early 20s. The first is described approximately 5 ft. 7 in. tall with a thin build, and was wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt and dark jeans. The second is simply described as having a thin build and wearing dark clothing. Police said both were wearing black hats.The witness's car has license plate Q501335.Woodridge police are reminding residents to call 911 when they see crimes like this occur. If you have any information about this case, contact the Woodridge police crime tip line at 630-960-8998 or call 911.