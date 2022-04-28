chicago skyway

Chicago to host WNBA All-Star Game 2022 at Wintrust Arena

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago will host its first WNBA All-Star Game this summer.

The game will be played in Wintrust Arena, home of the defending WNBA Champion Chicago Sky, on Sunday, July 10. It will be broadcast on ABC.

"I look forward to welcoming the WNBA All-Star 2022 championship and festivities to our city," said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. "Chicago is a city of sports fans, and we're thrilled to cheer on the Chicago Sky as they defend their title at Wintrust Arena."

Tickets for the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game go on sale Friday, May 13 at 12 p.m. Tickets may be purchased through Ticketmaster.com or through the Wintrust Arena box office.

For questions or additional information, visit sky.wnba.com or call 866-SKY-WNBA.
