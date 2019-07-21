Woman, 73, drives car into Highland Park business

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A Highland Park business was damaged Saturday after a woman crashed her car through its front window, police said.The crash happened about 8:40 a.m. in the 1900 block of First Street when the woman mistakenly accelerated her car through the window after thinking her foot was on the brake pedal, police said.The 73-year-old woman was not injured. Firefighters took one person inside the business to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.No further information was available.