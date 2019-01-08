Woman, 84, robbed and knocked down by purse snatcher in Ukrainian Village, police say

An 84-year-old woman was forced to the ground and her purse stolen on Chicago's Ukrainian Village neighborhood Sunday.

The robbery occurred at about 5:45 p.m. in the 2300-block of West Rice Street

Police said a young man wearing a black jacket yanked the woman's purse and pulled her to the ground. In the process, the robber also knocked down an 85-year-old woman who was next to the victim.

The suspect was seen getting away in a small cream or tan colored SUV or mini-van. The suspect is described by police as 18-20 years old, 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall, 150-180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central Detectives at 312-745-4489.
