An 84-year-old woman was forced to the ground and her purse stolen on Chicago's Ukrainian Village neighborhood Sunday.The robbery occurred at about 5:45 p.m. in the 2300-block of West Rice StreetPolice said a young man wearing a black jacket yanked the woman's purse and pulled her to the ground. In the process, the robber also knocked down an 85-year-old woman who was next to the victim.The suspect was seen getting away in a small cream or tan colored SUV or mini-van. The suspect is described by police as 18-20 years old, 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall, 150-180 pounds.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central Detectives at 312-745-4489.