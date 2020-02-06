Blue Island woman charged in stabbing of street musician on Loop Red Line platform

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5904603" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A stabbing on the Jackson CTA Red Line platform left a popular street performer seriously injured, Chicago fire officials said. A woman is in custody.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 38-year-old Blue Island woman has been charged in the stabbing of a street performer on the CTA Red Line station in the Loop.The incident occurred about 1:45 p.m. at the Jackson Red Line station. Chicago police said Barbara Johnson, 38, approached him and began yelling at him with him before grabbing some sort of knife or sharp object and stabbed him several times in the arm.The 26-year-old man was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition with multiple stab wounds, according to the fire department. He is expected to recover.Johnson was arrested nearby after a witness identified her and taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. She has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon, one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place and one misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.