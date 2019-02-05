Police are investigating the deaths of a prominent member of a New Jersey school district and her husband as a murder suicide.Authorities say Denise Bartone was found fatally stabbed inside her home on Koster Drive in Freehold Monday morning, and that her husband then killed himself by jumping off an area bridge.The couple's three daughters were apparently home at the time, but it is not believed the murder took place in front of them.According to officials, a vehicle registered to the family was discovered parked on the Thomas Edison Memorial Bridge in Woodbridge. Kenneth Bartone, the victim's husband, was found floating in the Raritan River Monday afternoon.Authorities say they do not believe there is any further danger to the public.Neighbors described Denise Bartone as outgoing and say she loved her three daughters.They say the family moved to the home around 15 years ago and that they never noticed anything unusual.Denise Bartone was the chairperson of the Freehold Township Education Foundation.The head of the school system expressed sadness over the loss and the impact on students."The district has made arrangements for additional counselors and child study team members to be available for students (Tuesday) at the schools most impacted by this loss," a statement read.The case is being investigated by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, along with the Freehold Township Police Department and with the assistance of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, the New Jersey State Police, and the Woodbridge and Sayreville police departments.Anyone with information regarding this case can reach out to Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office Detective Andrea Tozzi at 1-800-733-7443 or Freehold Township Police Detective James Burdge at 732-462-7908.