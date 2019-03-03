Woman inmate, 51, dies at Cook County Jail

CHICAGO --
Authorities in Chicago say a 51-year-old woman has died while in custody at the Cook County Jail.

A sheriff's department spokeswoman says Lavera Scott was pronounced dead at the jail early Saturday morning.

Spokeswoman Cara Smith says the circumstances of Scott's death do not appear suspicious. An autopsy was expected to be performed Sunday by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Scott was being held without bail on a drug possession charge. She was arrested on Feb. 14 on a warrant after failing to appear at a November court hearing. She pleaded not guilty to the drug possession charge on Feb. 19.

Chicago police say Scott lived in the West Pullman neighborhood.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
jail deathinmatescook county jailChicagoCook County
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
6 shot inside private club on South Side
Woman fatally shot in head in Englewood: police
Thousands charge into Lake Michigan for 19th annual Polar Plunge
2 women missing from Gary since Monday
LIVE TEMPS: Bitter cold returns Sunday, lingers into next week
Chicago AccuWeather: Cold, dusting snow Sunday
New Metra reverse-commute service begins Monday
Missing 5-year-old and 8-year-old sisters found alive
Show More
Oregon man survives 5 days in snow by eating Taco Bell sauce
Bernie Sanders presidential campaign rally to be held at Navy Pier
'The Sandlot' set to return as TV series with original cast
Driver fleeing traffic stop injures officer, 2 others on West Side
More News