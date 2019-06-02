Woman jumps from window to escape brutal 6-hour rape in New York City; suspect on the loose

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK -- Police are looking for a man who they say brutally raped a woman in Queens, New York.

Officials say the suspect raped the woman for several hours near 224 Street and 130th Avenue in Laurelton, beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday, and ending at 12 p.m.

The victim then jumped out of the suspect's window to escape.

The suspect, identified by police as Michael Hosang, 53, then fled the scene in a red Chevrolet pickup truck.

Officials say Hosang punched the victim several times in the face, causing at least one fracture.

Hosang is described as approximately 5'10', weighing 200 pounds with brown eyes and a bald head. The red Chevrolet pickup truck has Florida license plate JZEY32.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkrape
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: Severe storms move through area Saturday
Rash of weekend violence in Chicago
Powerball drawing Saturday for $350M jackpot
Protester jumps on stage, snatches mic from Sen. Kamala Harris
CPD officer remembered by family, colleagues 10 years after death
Ocasio-Cortez bartends in Queens to push for minimum wage hike
Young filmmakers show their work at youth film festival
Show More
Chicago crime down through May compared to 2018: police
Virginia Beach shooting: City identifies 12 people killed
Baffling break-in: Was Wi-Fi to home security system jammed?
Woman says birth control caused stroke
Crooks are running a new Social Security scam to get your money
More TOP STORIES News