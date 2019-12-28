Woman, 19, killed in Chatham apartment shooting, Chicago police say

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was killed in a shooting Friday in an apartment in Chatham on the South Side, police said.

About 9:49 p.m., a witness heard a gunshot and found the 19-year-old in the bedroom of an apartment in the 8100-block of South Maryland Avenue, Chicago police said.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The death is being investigated as a homicide because there was no weapon found on the scene, according to law enforcement officials.

Later Saturday morning, police said they were interviewing multiple people who were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office hasn't released details on the fatality.

No one is in custody, as Area South detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 for updates.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.
