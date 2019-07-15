Woman riding Divvy bike critically injured in Humboldt Park hit-and-run

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman riding a Divvy bike was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash in Humboldt Park Sunday night, Chicago police said.The 25-year-old woman was riding in the 2600-block of West Chicago Avenue at about 11 p.m. when police said she was rear-ended by a car, possibly a blue Honda Civic, traveling in the same direction.The car then jumped the curb and struck a tree before continuing west on Chicago Avenue, police said. The woman was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.The Chicago Police Major Accidents Unit is investigating. No one is in custody.