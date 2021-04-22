CTA attack leaves woman seriously hurt near Oak Park Blue Line station; 'I kind of wish I didn't see it,' witness said

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman was viciously attacked on a Blue Line train near Oak Park early Thursday morning, according to a witness.The CTA received a report of a disturbance aboard a railcar at the Blue Line Oak Park station about 2:15 a.m., a spokesman for the transit authority said.A witness, who identified himself as Mike, said that disturbance was an attack the left a woman's face bloodied and badly swollen.The incident occurred on a train near Austin, he said. There was reportedly commotion on the conductor's radio, then an announcement the train was going to stop at Oak Park, after a man viciously attacked a woman."It's absolutely terrible. I don't really know what happened and what really caused that, but I feel very sorry for her," Mike said. "I don't think, I don't think that should ever happen to anybody regardless of the case scenario. And it was just a very terrible scene I kind of wish I didn't see it."The conductor stopped, and asked all riders to get off the train and call police.Oak Park police responded to the scene, and the woman was reportedly taken to Loyola Hospital with serious injuries.The extent of the woman's injuries was not immediately clear later Thursday morning.A man appeared to be taken into custody on the scene, Mike said.Oak Park police did not immediately respond to requests for more information.Blue Line trains are currently running normally, the CTA spokesman said.