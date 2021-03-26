stabbing

1 hurt in Red Line knife attack in Loop, Chicago police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A male suspect attacked a man with a knife while on a CTA Red Line train in the Loop Thursday night, Chicago police said.

A 48-year-old man was on a train about 8:10 p.m. in the 100-block of North State Street, near the State and Lake stop, when a male suspect approached him and started a "verbal altercation," police said.

The suspect then cut the man's arm with a knife and ran.

RELATED: Chicago shooting: 8 shot, 1 fatally, at Wrightwood gathering

The man who was injured was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area Three Detectives are investigating.

A man was stabbed on a Red Line train near the Cermak-Chinatown station earlier this month, police said at the time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopchicago crimechicago violencestabbingcta
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Man stabs 8 during fight at Detroit hookah bar, police say
Man stabbed on Red Line train at Cermak-Chinatown
Prison guard killed from stabbing remembered
Inmate fatally stabs prison guard, critically injures another in IN
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8 shot, 1 fatally, at Wrightwood gathering
Chicago shooting in Brighton Park leaves CPD officer, security guard hurt; suspect killed: CPD
Pictures of anti-Asian sign at Elmhurst dry cleaners resurface, protest planned
Bomb-making materials, body found in Streeterville high-rise: CPD
Man receives over 90,000 oily pennies as last paycheck
Oath Keepers leader told followers, 'Trump better do his damn duty': Feds
Some IL unemployment fraud victims have state tax refund stripped away
Show More
Mother owns Culver's restaurant after 15 years of work in Matteson
Tornado outbreak strikes Alabama, Georgia; At least 5 dead
Chicago Weather: Breezy and cloudy Friday
3 hurt, including 7-month-old boy, in West Englewood crash
Pepsi's newest flavor has Peeps in it
More TOP STORIES News