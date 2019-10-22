Woman shot in face by paintball on NW Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was shot in the face by a paintball and seriously injured on Chicago's Northwest Side Tuesday morning, police said.

The 25-year-old woman was in the 4600-block of North Lowell Avenue in the Mayfair neighborhood at around 4:11 a.m. when she was shot in the face by a paintball, police said.

The woman was seriously injured and managed to call for help. Police said she was transported to Swedish Covenant Hospital.

Police are investigating. There are no reports of anyone in custody.
