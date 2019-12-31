Lake Station woman found slumped over steering wheel with infants in back seat, police say

PORTAGE, Ind. (WLS) -- A 22-year-old Indiana woman faces numerous neglect and drug charges after she was found slumped over a steering wheel in traffic early Friday morning.Alyssa Hecker of Lake Station was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated with children present, possession of a controlled substance, neglect, and other similar charges, Portage police said.Police responded about 2:50 a.m. Friday to the intersection of Boulder Avenue and County Line Road for a report of a woman slumped over the steering wheel in a Chrysler minivan. The vehicle was reportedly stopped at a stop sign with its turn signal on, causing a backup behind it.When a Portage firefighter knocked on the vehicle's window, the woman, later identified as Hecker, sped forward about 10 feet before stopping again, police said.An officer asked her to step out of the vehicle, and noticed there were two infants in the back seat, according to police.Hecker reportedly told police she was "really tired and must have fallen asleep."The officer noticed she seemed to be impaired and conducted a sobriety test, which she failed, police said. Police also reportedly found marijuana and various narcotics in Hecker's vehicle. Hecker was arrested and transported to an area hospital before being taken to jail.The children's grandmother picked them up."I am pleased our officers were able to intervene before anything happened to this woman's children," Portage Police Chief Troy Williams said.