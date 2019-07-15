Missouri woman steals car back from thieves

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WLS) -- A Missouri woman just wasn't having it when her car was stolen, so she tracked down the alleged thief and got it right back!Danielle Reno said she got out of her SUV for just a minute to get her daughter and then it was gone.She filed a police report but took matters in her own hands.Reno's phone and credit cards were in the car, so she was able to track purchases and activity.A gas station attendant told her the thieves were heading to a restaurant.That's when Reno took her 4 Runner back and posted the thrilling moment of Facebook.Two women were arrested. Reno said she is most upset about the beer and trash left in her SUV.