Woman struck by stray bullet during West Englewood drive-by released from hospital

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Alisha Hill is finally heading home after she was struck by a stray bullet while sitting inside a home in West Englewood in September.The shooting remains unsolved. Hill's recovery has turned her family's life upside down, but she remains thankful."I am feeling alright," Hill said, but the recovery has been grueling.Hill was a newly-minted MRI technician on September 10, when she was sitting on a sofa in the living room of her home and was shot in the head. Police officers investigating a drive-by shooting in the 7300-block of South Wolcott Avenue, when they noticed a bullet hole in her door. Officers were stunned to find her lying on the floor.She was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition and then treated at Shirley Ryan Ability Lab. She had to re-learn how to walk and talk."My support group has been here for me," she said. "Like, everlasting. My family and my friends, those whom I hold near and dear.""I am just so happy right now, overjoyed," said her mother Jacqueline Hill. "God is good, yes."Three months of heartache and grueling rehab have led to Hill's release from the hospital just in time for the holidays."We are going to have a big gathering," Jaqueline said, "with all my family, and she is still here with us. It's so overwhelming right now."But the road ahead is long, and life will be different. Alisha had just started her new job as an MRI technician when she was shot, and had no health insurance. Her mother had to quit her job to care for her.Both credit their religious faith for this relatively happy ending, but said they're daunted by the consequences of the shooting.Chicago police said despite video of the drive-by shooting, they have not yet made an arrest. The investigation remains open and ongoing.