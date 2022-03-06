Chicago women reach success in male-dominated construction industry

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's Women's History Month, and Women in Construction week is showcasing women breaking the glass ceiling in construction.Women in Construction (WIC) Week raises awareness, and celebrates the work of women in the construction industry across the country. NAWIC founded WIC Week in 1998 to continue its mission of strengthening and amplifying the success of women in the industry. This year's theme is "Envision Equity."With the help of HIRE360, a nonprofit that connects minorities and women, especially in underserved communities, with careers and trades, Vanessa Rhodes decided to launch Twenty Eleven Construction.Over 10 years later, Rhodes is fulfilling a burning passion to be her own boss and help encourage more minority women to follow their dreams.Rhodes started the business to take care of her family, but, more than a decade later, it's become so much more -- an opportunity to empower other women to join the ranks in the construction industry and work for themselves.