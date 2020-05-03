coronavirus chicago

Families worry over safety of residents stuck inside Chicago nursing home with over 150 COVID-19 cases

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A nursing home on Chicago's Northwest Side currently has the highest number of COVID-19 cases among all long-term care facilities in Illinois.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, there are 151 coronavirus cases and at least seven deaths at Woodbridge Nursing Pavilion in Logan Square.

A Chicago resident and former pastor said both of his brothers are long-term residents at the facility located in the 2200 block of North Kedzie.

Richard Edmond told ABC 7 that both his brothers have now tested positive for COVID-19.



He hasn't been able to see his siblings in person for weeks due to the visitor restrictions. Now, Edmond said he's worried for both their physical and mental health as they are isolating in their rooms during the outbreak.

The state's health department said they've been working to curb the spread of the virus at long-term care facilities, where residents are at high risk of being affected by COVID-19.



While Woodbridge Nursing Pavilion has the highest number of coronavirus cases at Illinois extended care facilities, Symphony of Joliet has the most COVID-19-related deaths. The Joliet assisted living facility has reported 24 deaths.

RELATED: Cicero sues City View Multicare Center after COVID-19 cluster reported at nursing home

Meanwhile, the town of Cicero has filed a lawsuit against a west suburban nursing home after a cluster of COVID-19 cases were reported there.
