CPD warns of 4 Hyundai car thefts in 1 neighborhood in past week

Woodlawn car thefts: Victims reported their parked vehicles were stolen off street

Chicago police are warning of 4 Woodlawn Hyundai car thefts on South Kenwood Avenue and South Ellis Avenue in the last week.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are warning drivers on the city's South Side about a series of car thefts, all involving various Hyundai models.

Four vehicles were stolen in the Woodlawn neighborhood in the past week.

Police say the victims all parked their cars on the street, and found them missing when they returned.

CPD said the incidents took place at the following locations:

- 6400-block of South Kenwood Avenue between 9 p.m. Dec. 17 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 18

- 6400-block of South Kenwood at midnight Dec. 21

- 6300-block of South Kenwood at 7:30 a.m. Dec. 22

- 6400-block of South Ellis Avenue at 5 p.m. Dec. 24

Chicago police warned drivers not to leave their keys in their vehicles or leave their vehicles running unattended, to install anti-theft devices, to park in well-lit, heavily traveled areas and to keep windows and doors secured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives, Area One at 312-747-8380.

