Woodridge community hosts block party months after EF-3 tornado

The National Weather Service said winds reached 140 mph, leaving over 400 families in need of help months later
WOODRIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Neighbors in Woodridge came together to clean up and support each other after an EF-3 tornado hit the suburban community, now, they are having a block party.



Filled with food, live music and games, locals gathered in the heart of where officials said that tornado touched down just months ago.

You can see some roofs still covered with tarps.

The clean-up is ongoing but the organizers said the gathering is a break from the rebuilding to celebrate neighbors lifting each other up.

"Today it's just all about celebrations," said block party organizer Chaitali Shah.

June 20 was a day many won't forget. That was the night an EF-3 tornado touched down, tearing its way through not only Woodridge, but also Naperville, Darien and Burr Ridge.

The National Weather Service said winds reached 140 mph, leaving over 400 families in need of help months later.

Sunday night's event isn't a fundraiser, just a chance for everyone to get to know each other better after meeting under dire circumstances.

"I still do not know a lot of people who actually came over and helped me," Shah said. "Irrespective of they knew each other; if they knew each other's name, race, religion -- nothing matters -- your neighbors, we're going to be here to help you"

The festivities go until 8 p.m. on Chestnut Ave. in Woodridge right by St. Scholastica Church.
