Worker rescued after becoming trapped in dirt trench in Morris

A worker was rescued Monday after he became trapped while digging a sewer trench in Morris, Illinois.A construction crew was digging the 7-and-a-half-foot-deep trench for a residential building in the 1900-block of Mountain Road when a dirt wall collapsed around 11:24 a.m., the Morris Police Department said. A worker inside the trench was pushed into the opposite wall.Police said the 49-year-old worker was conscious, alert and talking throughout the incident. He was pulled from the trench around 1:30 p.m.A medical helicopter was standing by on the scene to transport the victim to a hospital. No information on his condition has been released.The Morris Fire Department and approximately 20 other agencies responded to the scene, police said.