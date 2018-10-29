Worker rescued after becoming trapped in dirt trench in Morris

EMBED </>More Videos

Chopper7HD over the scene of a rescue for a worker who became trapped in dirt in Morris, Illinois.

MORRIS, Ill. (WLS) --
A worker was rescued Monday after he became trapped while digging a sewer trench in Morris, Illinois.

A construction crew was digging the 7-and-a-half-foot-deep trench for a residential building in the 1900-block of Mountain Road when a dirt wall collapsed around 11:24 a.m., the Morris Police Department said. A worker inside the trench was pushed into the opposite wall.

Police said the 49-year-old worker was conscious, alert and talking throughout the incident. He was pulled from the trench around 1:30 p.m.

A medical helicopter was standing by on the scene to transport the victim to a hospital. No information on his condition has been released.

The Morris Fire Department and approximately 20 other agencies responded to the scene, police said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rescueconstruction accidentMorris
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
43 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Body found at North Side construction site
3 injured in shooting on Dan Ryan
Nearly 500 cameras installed at CTA stations
VIDEO: Woman fired after racist rant against sisters waiting for AAA
Amazing medical advance allows 2 women to carry same baby
VIDEO: School bus driver arrested after trying to drive through floodwaters
AP: More than a dozen shootings at US houses of worship since 2012
Show More
NASA's parachute for Mars mission sets world record
Lion Air crash: Indonesian airline's 737 crashes into sea, killing 189 on board
Student fatally shot at Matthews, NC high school; 1 in custody
Calif. woman dies after giving premature birth to save daughter
More News