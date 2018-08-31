EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4099662" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Firefighters rescue a person after the roof of a water reclamation plant collapsed on the Southeast Side after a reported explosion.

Workers were using a blow torch before an explosion and collapse at a Chicago water reclamation plant on the Far South Side Thursday, the Chicago Fire Department said.Ten people were injured in the explosion and collapse at about 11 a.m. at the Calumet Water Reclamation Plant at 430 East 130th Street. Work was being done in the building and one of the workers was using a torch and shouldn't have, fire officials said.The explosion occurred in a room that contains a large tank that is recessed into the ground and holds sludge and they were in the process of pumping the sludge to the next building where it is broken down.Workers were doing work on the vessel and were supposed to use an impact wrench to take apart the vessel, but the wrong tool was used and a flame subsequently ignited methane, a byproduct of the sludge, that was in the atmosphere.The explosion caused the roof to raise and instead of the walls blowing out, the roof went up and came back down and the supports were no longer aligned, leading to the roof collapse."Its a miracle that no one was killed because this type of event could have killed everyone inside," said Chicago Fire Department Spokesman Larry Langford.CFD said the cause of the explosion was accidental.Two of the injured were trapped under steel beams and rubble. One was freed right away, but a second worker was buried by fallen debris. It took firefighters two hours to free him."The first individual was removed quickly, but we had a problem," said Chicago Fire Commissioner Jose Santiago. "We had another individual that was buried and entombed. The companies had to dig six feet down and then tunnel their way approximately 20 feet to the victim who was pinned by a very large beam on his legs."Firefighters called in teams for medical assistance whose advice helped them narrowly avoid amputation.At least five workers remain hospitalized this morning. Two of the most seriously injured will need surgery but family members say they will be OK.OSHA has launched an investigation into the incident.