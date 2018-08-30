Water reclamation building's roof collapses in Chicago after explosion; 10 injured

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4099662" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Firefighters rescue a person after the roof of a water reclamation plant collapsed on the Southeast Side after a reported explosion.

Ten people were injured after the roof of a water reclamation district facility collapsed after an explosion on Chicago's Far South Side in the Riverdale neighborhood Thursday morning.The explosion occurred at a sludge concentration building at the Calumet Water Reclamation Plant at 430 East 130th Street at around 11 a.m., a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District said.The Chicago Fire Department said ten people were injured and two of them had to be removed from the rubble. Fire officials said one person was pulled out after about 20 minutes and a second person was rescued after about two hours.Fire Commissioner Jose Santiago said the second person was trapped and entombed and rescuers had to tunnel to him to rescue him. Rescuers tunneled about 40 feet to reach the injured victim.Chopper7HD flew overhead as firefighters pulled people from the rubble. Shortly after 1 p.m., the scene and Hazmat was secured.A man who lives in the area heard the explosion."I never felt nothing like that, the type of vibration," he said.The cause of the explosion is not known.