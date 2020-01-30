Man wrongfully convicted in 1990 murder released from prison after 19 years

By
JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- James Fletcher walked out of the Stateville Correctional Center in Joliet 19 years after he was wrongfully convicted of murder.

A judge vacated his conviction Wednesday morning after a request to do so by the Cook County state's attorney.

Feeling nothing but freedom, Fletcher took selfies for the first time with his family and attorney.

"I'm nervous and ready to go and happy and you know, I'm just ready to go home," Fletcher said.

"He's out, I'm happy," Dawon Gardner, his son. "Been waiting on this moment my entire life so I'm grateful."

"I'm just blessed and just happy that he's able to make it home to see his mom and his sister and grandkids," said Arnold Dixon, his nephew.

Fletcher's attorney, Jennifer Blagg, explained that the witnesses connected to a murder in 1990 were coerced by detectives to choose Fletcher in photos. Blagg represents others who were wrongfully convicted.

"This is a monumental day," she said. "It is about continuing to have hope that justice will prevail."

They've got to fix this system, man. This system is broken," "There's still a lot of innocent people that I had to leave back there, and you know, that kind of bothered me," Fletcher said.

Missing from the reunion was Fletcher's father, who spent all his time and resources to get his son released. Fletcher said his first stop will be to see his father and mother in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jolietwrongful convictionprison
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago police officer shot on West Side
Man fatally shot after stealing phone near Lynwood Sport Center, police say
Man killed after crashing into Niles police parking garage
Coronavirus exposure in Chicago case under investigation by DuPage Co. officials
Hundreds pay respect to Illinois veteran after no next of kin found
Jussie Smollett made Chicago attack claims 1 year ago
Man dies in custody after bag of cocaine found in his mouth: Joliet police
Show More
NBA All-Star Game: Everything you need to know
PROGRAM NOTE: 'General Hospital' to air overnight after being pre-empted by impeachment coverage
Man beaten on Pink Line train after asking passenger to turn down music
Former Planned Parenthood of Illinois employee accused of embezzlement
Firefighters extinguish inferno at high-rise in West Los Angeles
More TOP STORIES News