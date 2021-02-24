Iwo Jima Marine veteran's last request for anniversary flag raising honored

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A veteran's last wish was honored Tuesday.
Before Elwood "Woody" Hughes died on Feb. 1, he requested a flag raising to commemorate the 76th anniversary of the battle of Iwo Jima.
Hughes was one of the last living Chicago area natives to have witnessed the American flag raising on Mount Suribachi at Iwo Jima.
He spent his final years educating people on the battle.
Veteran organizations across Chicago also raised the flag in Hughes' honor.
Hughes was 95 years old.
