Yellowstone closes after 'unprecedented' rain washes out roads

Current conditions of Yellowstone’s North Entrance Road through the Gardner Canyon between Gardiner, Montana, and Mammoth Hot Springs.



We will continue to communicate about this hazardous situation as more information is available. More info: https://t.co/mymnqGvcVB pic.twitter.com/S5ysi4wf8a — Yellowstone National Park (@YellowstoneNPS) June 13, 2022

Part of a house is dragged into rushing water in Gardiner, Montana, as the Yellowstone River flooded after "unprecedented" rainfall.



All Yellowstone National Park entrances have been temporarily closed, the National Park Service announced on Monday. https://t.co/3OVjdvFaf0 pic.twitter.com/giN4CWdCkZ — ABC News (@ABC) June 14, 2022

'THAT WAS OUR WAY HOME': Onlookers stand by as raging floodwaters sweep a bridge away in Yellowstone National Park. https://t.co/4tqCYCUuHK pic.twitter.com/mvSHY1xW7m — ABC News (@ABC) June 14, 2022

HELENA, Mont. -- All Yellowstone National Park entrances have been closed in the wake of "unprecedented" rainfall causing "substantial flooding, rockslides and mudslides on roadways," the National Park Service announced Monday.Some roads have been washed out and others are covered in mud or rocks, according to the park service. Power has also been knocked out in multiple parts of the park, officials said.Park Superintendent Cam Sholly described it as "record flooding."The flooding was sparked by near record-high temperatures melting high-elevation snow over the weekend. Rivers are at peak levels now and are forecast to recede in the next few days.The park service didn't say when Yellowstone would reopen but noted that officials need time to assess the damage and wait for conditions to stabilize.The closure will last through Wednesday at a minimum. The park service warned that many roads could be shuttered "for an extended period of time."The massive national park spans 2,219,789 acres, mostly in Wyoming but also in neighboring Montana and Idaho. Summer is the park's busiest tourist season.