la zoo

Animals at the LA Zoo are missing human visitors amid coronavirus outbreak

By Jose Mayorquin
LOS ANGELES -- The closure of public spaces, due to the coronavirus pandemic, has led to interesting times at the Los Angeles Zoo. While zoo employees continue to report to work and care for the animals, they're noticing some unique behaviors.

"It's been very interesting to see the behavior of the animals. Animals that don't usually pay much attention to the crowds, all of the sudden, if you're in a public space, they'll come up to the fence and look at you. And sometimes even vocalize," said Beth Schaefer, Director of Animal Programs at the Los Angeles Zoo.

RELATED: Shedd Aquarium penguins visit beluga whales on latest field trip amid closure for coronavirus outbreak
EMBED More News Videos

Several of Chicago's Shedd Aquarium penguins got to meet some beluga whales on their latest field trip adventure around the facility as it remains closed to the public due to the c



Zoo staff is also taking preventative measures with animals that could possibly be susceptible to COVID-19, such as great apes.

"Because they're so closely related to us, we're not interacting with them closer than 6 feet," said Schaefer. "So we have implemented basically the same social distancing that we do with humans."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscaliforniacoronavirus californiacoronavirus helpcoronavirusla zoocoronavirus pandemicpandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemic
LA ZOO
Animals at LA Zoo are behaving differently due to physical distancing orders.
Baby gorilla born at CA zoo is a girl
VIDEO: Man hops fence at LA zoo, spanks hippo
Zoo's entire ibex herd euthanized due to herpes virus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Show More
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News