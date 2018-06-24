2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Orland Park, police say

A 59-year-old man fatally shot a 45-year-old woman, and then killed himself in an Orland Park parking lot.

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
Two people were killed in an apparent murder-suicide Sunday evening in a south suburban Orland Park parking lot.

At about 5:20 p.m., a 45-year-old woman was fatally shot by a 59-year-old man in the 14000-block of LaGrange Road outside a P.F. Chang's restaurant, said Deputy Chief Joel Mitchell. The man then killed himself.

The woman was found shot in the passenger seat of a vehicle and the man was outside the vehicle.

The relationship of the two individuals was not immediately known, Mitchell said. However, police said it was not marital.

Their identities were not released Sunday night, pending family notification.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, police said, and there was no risk to the public.

Police are investigating.
