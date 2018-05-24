Armed woman shot to death by police in Gurnee ID'd, linked to Antioch incident

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) --The Lake County Major Crime Task Force has determined that a woman who was shot to death by police along US-41 in north suburban Gurnee Wednesday was involved in an earlier incident in nearby Antioch.
The Lake County Coroner's office has identified the woman as 31-year-old Makell Meyerin of Antioch.
Investigators said Meyerin was a passenger in a vehicle that fled from officers and rammed an Antioch police car early Wednesday morning. Another person in that car ran to an Antioch home and was later taken into custody.
Meyerin was shot by police later in the day, after brandishing a long gun on US-41 in Gurnee. Officer had responded around 1:20 p.m. to reports of a suspicious vehicle with a bullet hole in the door in the area of Harper Avenue and Gould Street.
Upon arrival, officers found Meyerin driving a car, described as a Toyota Prius, with an unconscious male occupant inside. Investigators said Thursday that this man is suspected of driving the vehicle that struck the Antioch squad.
When paramedics arrived to assist him, Meyerin fled in the vehicle, crashed into a fire truck and drove into a tree-lined area.
After the crash, she fled on foot. Authorities eventually found her standing in the southbound lanes of US-41 near Grand Avenue, brandishing a long-barreled firearm.
Video from a witness showed Meyerin standing on the highway, holding the gun while surrounded by officers. Her behavior appeared to be erratic and she appeared to take pills at one point. Before she was shot, she pointed the weapon at police.
Police have not said where on the body she was shot. The woman and man were transported to a local hospital, where the woman died. The man was treated and released.
Police shut down US-41 between Delaney Road and Washington Street for several hours for the investigation. Potential evidence, including at least six guns and a pill bottle, were lined up along the road.
Officials said the officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending investigation.
Authorities are still investigating and no charges have been filed yet.