A woman was struck by lightning Wednesday night on Lake Shore Drive near Maggie Daley Park.About 10:30 p.m., paramedics took the woman to Northwestern Memorial Hospital from Lake Shore Drive and Monroe Street, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Emergency crews identified the her as a woman in her 40s over radio chatter.She was initially in serious condition but was stabilized at the hospital, the fire department said.The Sheridan Fire Department said two people, including a young girl, were critically hurt after a lightning strike Wednesday night.It happened as people gathered for a Fourth of July fireworks show in the village of Sheridan in LaSalle County.They were at a baseball field when the storm hit.Authorities say a toddler and an adult were taken to local hospitals in critical condition.The fireworks show was cancelled due to the storm.