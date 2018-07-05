Woman struck by lightning on Lake Shore Drive, 2 struck by lightning in Sheridan

A woman was struck by lightning Wednesday night on Lake Shore Drive near Maggie Daley Park. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A woman was struck by lightning Wednesday night on Lake Shore Drive near Maggie Daley Park.

About 10:30 p.m., paramedics took the woman to Northwestern Memorial Hospital from Lake Shore Drive and Monroe Street, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Emergency crews identified the her as a woman in her 40s over radio chatter.

She was initially in serious condition but was stabilized at the hospital, the fire department said.

The Sheridan Fire Department said two people, including a young girl, were critically hurt after a lightning strike Wednesday night.

It happened as people gathered for a Fourth of July fireworks show in the village of Sheridan in LaSalle County.

They were at a baseball field when the storm hit.

Authorities say a toddler and an adult were taken to local hospitals in critical condition.

The fireworks show was cancelled due to the storm.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
