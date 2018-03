One child jumped to safety and two others were severely injured in an apartment fire in Gary Sunday.Gary Fire Department Chief Mike Jones said crews responded to reports of a fire on the fourth floor of an apartment building in the 5800 block of Forest Ct. at approximately 11:40 a.m.A child jumped to safety from the fourth floor and was caught in a blanket by neighbors. Two other children, a boy, 5, and a girl, 2, were transported to the hospital.