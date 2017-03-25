EDUCATION

Nourish to Flourish Summit comes to Chicago

EMBED </>More News Videos

More than 31 million students in the United States eat school lunches every day. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
More than 31 million students in the United States eat school lunches every day. With that in mind, it's important they are receiving healthy and nutritious options to give them the energy to learn. On March 28-30, 2017, hundreds of educators, school food service personnel and others are joining together in Chicago for the Nourish to Flourish Summit.

The goal is to affect positive changes in the lunchroom through collaboration. The event is sponsored by the Urban School Food Alliance and the National Dairy Council.

Leslie Fowler, CPSExecutive Director of Nutrition Support Services and Board Member of the Urban School Food Alliance, sat down with Eyewitness News to talk about feeding our children and the importance of healthy school lunches.

LINKS: www.urbanschoolfoodalliance.org, www.nationaldairycouncil.org
Related Topics:
educationschool lunchcommunitychicago proudChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Weekend Watch: School funding formula
CPS bribery scandal: SUPES Academy co-owner gets 7 years in prison
Robert Crown Center closing, instructors will visit schools instead
Literature for All of Us brings a love of reading to Chicago students
More Education
Top Stories
Chicago police officer injured after West Side chase
Officer saves woman after car goes into Glen Ellyn pond
1 killed, 13 wounded in shootings to start the weekend in Chicago
Rev. Jackson pushing to extend deadline for overdue Cook County property taxes
Las Vegas' Bellagio put on lockdown after armed burglary
Missing New Lenox woman found dead in Frankfort
Chow down! Florida man eats pancakes in middle of road
Show More
Elderly couple put on wrong plane
1.4M Illinois job seekers may have had personal data hacked
Girl, 16, missing from West Lawn neighbohood
'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' star comes to Rosemont
'Guardians of the Galaxy' stars meet fans
More News
Top Video
'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' star comes to Rosemont
Chicago police officer injured after West Side chase
Weekend Watch: School funding formula
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video