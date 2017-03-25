Nourish to Flourish Summit comes to Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) --More than 31 million students in the United States eat school lunches every day. With that in mind, it's important they are receiving healthy and nutritious options to give them the energy to learn. On March 28-30, 2017, hundreds of educators, school food service personnel and others are joining together in Chicago for the Nourish to Flourish Summit.
The goal is to affect positive changes in the lunchroom through collaboration. The event is sponsored by the Urban School Food Alliance and the National Dairy Council.
Leslie Fowler, CPSExecutive Director of Nutrition Support Services and Board Member of the Urban School Food Alliance, sat down with Eyewitness News to talk about feeding our children and the importance of healthy school lunches.
LINKS: www.urbanschoolfoodalliance.org, www.nationaldairycouncil.org