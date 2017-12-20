Elderly woman dies, child hospitalized after suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Gary

Gary fire officials said a 78-year-old woman died and a 5-year-old girl was hospitalized due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in their home.Officials said they were called to a home in the 700-block of King Street around 4:30 p.m., where they detected high levels of carbon monoxide inside.The elderly woman and girl were taken to Methodist Northlake Hospital where the woman was pronounced dead.The 5-year-old girl was airlifted to a Chicago area hospital in critical condition.Officials said it appears they may have been using their oven to heat the home.