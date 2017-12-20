Elderly woman dies, child hospitalized after suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Gary

(Shutterstock)

GARY, Ind. (WLS) --
Gary fire officials said a 78-year-old woman died and a 5-year-old girl was hospitalized due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in their home.

Officials said they were called to a home in the 700-block of King Street around 4:30 p.m., where they detected high levels of carbon monoxide inside.

The elderly woman and girl were taken to Methodist Northlake Hospital where the woman was pronounced dead.

The 5-year-old girl was airlifted to a Chicago area hospital in critical condition.

Officials said it appears they may have been using their oven to heat the home.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
carbon monoxideelderly womanchild injuredGary
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
8 in custody after stolen SUV slams into Forest Park apartment
Chicago boy, 5, shot for 2nd time in his life; dad arrested
Officer commits suicide during police stop
Check out our new ABC7 app!
Trump celebrates after Congress wraps up massive tax package
Khloe Kardashian announces pregnancy
PHOTOS: Chicago's most visited restaurants in 2017
Man fatally shot by stranger after trying to help distraught woman outside bar
Show More
Burglar smashes 150-year-old stained glass at historic church
Rauner defends state handling of fatal Legionnaires outbreak at veterans' home
Bystander saves victim from Aurora house fire, continues on to work
Amber Alert issued for missing baby after mom found fatally stabbed
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Chicago's most visited restaurants in 2017
Ski lift malfunction strands dozens, injures 5
New Laws 2018: Illinois laws that take effect January 1
PHOTOS: Deer stroll into store, epic photo shoot follows
More Photos