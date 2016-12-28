ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Man starts GoFundMe account to 'protect Betty White from 2016'
Man starts GoFundMe account to 'protect Betty White from 2016.' (Chris Pizzello/Invision)

In a year that has seen its share of celebrity deaths, one man is determined to make sure Betty White stays alive until the New Year.

"Help 2016 catch these hands if it goes anywhere near Betty White! If she's okay with it, I will fly to wherever Betty White is and keep her safe till Jan. 1, 2017," the page stated.

After the death of actress Carrie Fisher, Demetrios Hrysikos created the GoFundMe account. So far, the page has raised over $700 as of Tuesday night. In addition, the GoFundMe page has been shared nearly 5,000 times.

He wrote that if White didn't want his protection services, all of the money donated would go to help the Spartanburg Little Theatre in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Hrysikos' goal is to raise $2,000.
