Designer Donna Karan visits Winnetka boutique

The Winnetka boutique, Neapolitan Collection, owned by Kelly Golden, will host a book signing for Karan from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Designing for over 40 years, Karan changed the way working women dressed in the 1980s with the launch of her Seven Easy Pieces.
Her first memoir "My Journey" can be purchased here: http://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/249115/my-journey-by-donna-karan/9781101883495/
For more information about Neapolitan Collection, visit: http://www.neapolitanonline.com/
For more information about Urban Zen or Urban Zen Foundation, visit: http://urbanzen.com/ or http://urbanzen.org/