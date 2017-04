Designer Donna Karan visits Winnetka boutique

EMBED >More News Videos Fashion designer Donna Karan talked about her work in Haiti. Part 2

World-renowned fashion designer Donna Karan was in Chicago to visit the only Midwest boutique that carries her lifestyle line, Urban Zen.The Winnetka boutique, Neapolitan Collection, owned by Kelly Golden, will host a book signing for Karan from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.Designing for over 40 years, Karan changed the way working women dressed in the 1980s with the launch of her Seven Easy Pieces.Her first memoir "My Journey" can be purchased here: http://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/249115/my-journey-by-donna-karan/9781101883495/ For more information about Neapolitan Collection, visit: http://www.neapolitanonline.com/ For more information about Urban Zen or Urban Zen Foundation, visit: http://urbanzen.com/ or http://urbanzen.org/