Girl, 13, dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan on North Side

A 13-year-old girl has died hours after she was pulled from Lake Michigan. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 13-year-old girl has died hours after she was pulled from Lake Michigan on the North Side.

The girl was one of five people pulled from Lake Michigan Friday night. Rescuers pulled most of them out quickly, but police said two girls, both 13 years old, fell into the water at Loyola Beach at about 7:30 p.m.

Police saved one girl. Officers took off running after another girl was spotted about three blocks from where she went under. She had been underwater for at least 45 minutes.

Both girls were transported to St. Francis Hospital, one in stable condition and the other in critical condition. The girl taken in critical condition later died and has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Darinanne Torres, 13, of Chicago.

The Chicago Fire Department said three boys had also been pulled from the water but did not require treatment.

Marisol Perez's brother had been with the girls when they entered the water.

"He just said that they were in the water playing and he didn't know what happened to the girls," she said.

A beach hazard warning indicating potentially life-threatening waves and rip currents had been issued for Cook County and Northwest Indiana, lasting through Friday evening.
