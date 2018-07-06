5 people rescued from Lake Michigan

EMBED </>More Videos

Two teenage girls were transported to St. Francis Hospital for treatment after being rescued from Lake Michigan on Friday night amid dangerous water conditions. (WLS)

By
Two teenage girls were transported to St. Francis Hospital for treatment after being rescued from Lake Michigan on Friday night amid dangerous water conditions.

Chicago police said the two girls, both 13 years old, fell into the water at Leone Park Beach in the 1200-block of West Touhy Avenue at about 7:30 p.m.

Marisol Perez's brother had been with the girls when they entered the water.

"He just said that they were in the water playing and he didn't know what happened to the girls," she said.

A beach hazard warning indicating potentially life-threatening waves and rip currents had been issued for Cook County and Northwest Indiana, lasting through Friday evening.

Perez said her mother had warned her brother not to go swimming Friday afternoon, but he wanted to be with his friends.

Perez said the water quickly turned on the teens. Her brother and two friends were able to make it out.

"He's ok, he just scared," she said. "He doesn't know what's happening to his friends right now."

Rescuers said five police officers went in searching for the two teenage girls who had gone under. But the current was even too much for well-trained police officers.

Nelson Lovera swam to assist an officer he saw struggling.

"The water was really rough," he said.

The Chicago Fire Department said three boys had also been pulled from the water but did not require treatment.

Crews continued searching for the other teenage girl and found her about 20 minutes later. Officers ran the equivalent of three city blocks to where she was found. She had been underwater for at least 45 minutes. The Chicago Fire Department tweeted at about 8:50 p.m. that emergency responders were attempting CPR.


Both girls were taken to St. Francis Hospital for treatment. One was in critical condition. The other's condition had stabilized and she was expected to be OK.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child rescuedwater rescuesearch and rescuesearchlake michiganRogers ParkChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
Show More
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News