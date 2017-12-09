  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Avoid the belly bloat during the holidays

The holiday season brings all sorts of seasonal and festive food to eat. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The holiday season brings all sorts of seasonal and festive food to eat. But sometimes, all of the candy, food, and drinks can cause big problems for your digestive health. Health & Wellness Expert Stephanie Mansour stopped by the ABC 7 State Street Studios to show some easy ways to aid in digestion and sooth your stomach. You can get more health tips by signing up for Stephanie's Free 21 Day Challenge at http://www.StepItUpChallenge.com.
