Floral fashions kickoff the Chicago Flower and Garden Show

CHICAGO (WLS) --The Chicago Flower & Garden Show runs March 18-26, 2017 at Navy Pier. But you can get a sneak peek and see some of the most fabulous floral fashions on Friday, March 17 at the Evening in Bloom featuring FLEUROTICA.
The award-winning fundraising event was created by the Garfield Park Conservatory Alliance. The show gives guests a chance to see couture designs using real flowers. Along with the fashion show, guests also get a first glimpse of the Chicago Flower & Garden Show, musical entertainment, and food from famous chefs.
Tickets to Evening in Bloom and FLEUROTICA are $150.
Tony Abruscato, director of the Chicago Flower & Garden Show, and Brittney Kee, a designer for the FLEUROTICA Fashion Show, showed off some of the designs and talk about the upcoming events on Eyewitness News.
Evening in Bloom featuring FLEUROTICA
Date: Friday, March 17
Hours: 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Address: Festival Hall, Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Avenue, Chicago
Admission/ Ticket Prices: $150 per person. Tickets benefit Garfield Park Conservatory Alliance, Pilot Light and Illinois Restaurant Association Educational Foundation
Deadline to register: March 17
Tickets are available at chicagoflower.com
The Chicago Flower & Garden Show runs March 18-26, 2017 at Navy Pier.