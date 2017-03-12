  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
FLOWER SHOW

Floral fashions kickoff the Chicago Flower and Garden Show

You can get a sneak peek of the Chicago Flower and Garden Show at the Evening in Bloom featuring FLEUROTICA. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago Flower & Garden Show runs March 18-26, 2017 at Navy Pier. But you can get a sneak peek and see some of the most fabulous floral fashions on Friday, March 17 at the Evening in Bloom featuring FLEUROTICA.

The award-winning fundraising event was created by the Garfield Park Conservatory Alliance. The show gives guests a chance to see couture designs using real flowers. Along with the fashion show, guests also get a first glimpse of the Chicago Flower & Garden Show, musical entertainment, and food from famous chefs.

Tickets to Evening in Bloom and FLEUROTICA are $150.

Tony Abruscato, director of the Chicago Flower & Garden Show, and Brittney Kee, a designer for the FLEUROTICA Fashion Show, showed off some of the designs and talk about the upcoming events on Eyewitness News.

Evening in Bloom featuring FLEUROTICA
Date: Friday, March 17
Hours: 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Address: Festival Hall, Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Avenue, Chicago
Admission/ Ticket Prices: $150 per person. Tickets benefit Garfield Park Conservatory Alliance, Pilot Light and Illinois Restaurant Association Educational Foundation
Deadline to register: March 17
Tickets are available at chicagoflower.com

The Chicago Flower & Garden Show runs March 18-26, 2017 at Navy Pier.
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
