10 shot, 2 fatally, in Brighton Park, authorities say

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Ten people were shot, two of them fatally, on Sunday evening near a memorial for an earlier shooting in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side, authorities said.

The shooting wounded eight people at 5:17 p.m. at Rockwell Street and 46th Place, according to the Chicago police and fire departments.

A man and a woman were killed, police said. Their identities were no immediately released.

The shooting was gang retaliation, police said.

The victims were at a memorial at the site of a shooting that occurred earlier Sunday.

A person was taken by paramedics to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, the fire department said.

Three more people were taken to Stroger Hospital, according to the fire department. Two of them were in serious-to-critical condition and the third was in good condition.



All of the people taken by paramedics to hospitals were adults, the fire department said.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
