2 men found fatally shot in SUV in Aurora identified

Two men were found dead in a car in west suburban Aurora Thursday morning, police said.The men have been identified as Pedro Miranda, 25, who lived at the home where the car was parked, and Enrique Villalvaso Jr., 39, of Montgomery. Both were shot more than once.The bodies were found by Miranda's family member after she returned at 6:45 a.m. in a SUV parked in the driveway of a home in the 700-block of North Avenue. Police said the shooting probably happened around 3:30 a.m. after they left their jobs at a Batavia factory.Autopsies for both men have been scheduled for Friday, July 21 at the Kane County Coroner's Office.Police said no one was in custody Thursday. They are asking anyone with information to contact police at 630-256-5500.