Car, body found in search for missing Schaumburg college student

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. (WLS) --A woman's body was found inside a car that matches the description of the vehicle a missing nursing student was driving when she disappeared Friday.
The body matches the description of Sheila Khalili, police said.
The four-door white car was found in a body of water off northbound I-57 in Bourbonnais Thursday morning.
The family of Sheila Khalili, 27, has been notified and will head down to potentially identify the body.
A family, from northwest suburban Schaumburg, said it's like she dropped off the face of the Earth. One minute, she was headed to school. The next, she was gone.
The Olivet Nazarene University student was last seen Friday, driving near I-57 and I-294. She was making her way back to school and was first had stopped in northwest suburban Bloomingdale to visit friends.
Khalili was last seen driving a white 2016 Toyota Corolla with license plate Z750932. Early Thursday morning at approximately 3:30 a.m., a Kankakee County deputy was searching the shoulder area of I-57 and found a white side-view mirror and a front car bumper with Illinois license plate Z750932 attached near mile marker 317, on the east side of I-57 near a retention pond. The discovery prompted a dive team search of the pond, where the car and body were found.
Police say the preliminary investigation indicates it was a one-vehicle fatal traffic accident. Illinois State Police will be conducting the accident investigation. The death investigation is being conducted by the Kankakee County coroner and an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday at 11 a.m.
Khalili's IPass made a transaction near I-57 and 294 sometime Thursday into Friday morning. And her cell phone last pinged near an exit in Bourbonnais, but other than those two clues, her family has no idea where she could be.
Khalili's brothers were extremely concerned about her, given her car was missing and she hasn't used her bank account or phone since 2 a.m. Friday.
"We're just not whole without her, we're not complete. We're just anxiously anticipating her coming home," said Bobby Khalili, Sheila's brother.
"She's very responsible. She's always in touch with us, has very close friends, very big heart," said brother Farsheed Khalili.
On Facebook, friends of the Khalilis have been sharing posts about her missing person case.
Police say so far friends and family have been fully cooperating with the investigation.
Her family is offering a $20,000 reward for anyone who knows where she is. Anyone with information should call 911 or the Schaumburg Police Department at 847-882-3534.