NEWS

Car, body found in search for missing Schaumburg college student

EMBED </>More Videos

051017-wls-khalili11-vid2 (WLS)

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. (WLS) --
A woman's body was found inside a car that matches the description of the vehicle a missing nursing student was driving when she disappeared Friday.

The body matches the description of Sheila Khalili, police said.

The four-door white car was found in a body of water off northbound I-57 in Bourbonnais Thursday morning.

The family of Sheila Khalili, 27, has been notified and will head down to potentially identify the body.

A family, from northwest suburban Schaumburg, said it's like she dropped off the face of the Earth. One minute, she was headed to school. The next, she was gone.
The Olivet Nazarene University student was last seen Friday, driving near I-57 and I-294. She was making her way back to school and was first had stopped in northwest suburban Bloomingdale to visit friends.

Khalili was last seen driving a white 2016 Toyota Corolla with license plate Z750932. Early Thursday morning at approximately 3:30 a.m., a Kankakee County deputy was searching the shoulder area of I-57 and found a white side-view mirror and a front car bumper with Illinois license plate Z750932 attached near mile marker 317, on the east side of I-57 near a retention pond. The discovery prompted a dive team search of the pond, where the car and body were found.

Police say the preliminary investigation indicates it was a one-vehicle fatal traffic accident. Illinois State Police will be conducting the accident investigation. The death investigation is being conducted by the Kankakee County coroner and an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday at 11 a.m.

Khalili's IPass made a transaction near I-57 and 294 sometime Thursday into Friday morning. And her cell phone last pinged near an exit in Bourbonnais, but other than those two clues, her family has no idea where she could be.

Khalili's brothers were extremely concerned about her, given her car was missing and she hasn't used her bank account or phone since 2 a.m. Friday.

"We're just not whole without her, we're not complete. We're just anxiously anticipating her coming home," said Bobby Khalili, Sheila's brother.

"She's very responsible. She's always in touch with us, has very close friends, very big heart," said brother Farsheed Khalili.

On Facebook, friends of the Khalilis have been sharing posts about her missing person case.

Police say so far friends and family have been fully cooperating with the investigation.

Her family is offering a $20,000 reward for anyone who knows where she is. Anyone with information should call 911 or the Schaumburg Police Department at 847-882-3534.
Related Topics:
newsmissing womannursescollege studentSchaumburgBourbonnaisBloomingdale
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
$20K reward offered in case of missing Schaumburg woman
Reward offered for information on missing Schaumburg woman
Schaumburg police search for missing woman
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Deputy AG was on the verge of resigning after WH pinned Comey firing on him
Armed police engaged in ongoing deadly standoff in Trenton
After Comey, options emerge for independent Russia investigation
More News
Top Stories
4-year-old boy fatally shot in East Chicago
Deputy AG was on verge of resigning over Comey firing, ABC News reports
Cars erupting in flames: BMW mystery
3 Illini football players arrested in alleged robbery
Hero bus driver saves 56 students from burning bus
Girl from 1800s found in casket in backyard ID'd
Judge to determine if Melodie Gliniewicz goes on trial
Show More
Hiker from River Forest found after 6 days missing in Montana
Rock nation? Dwayne Johnson considering run for White House
Timeline in horrific Penn State fraternity death
VIDEO: Father, daughter killed when van plunges into ocean
Shirtless man steals deputy's SUV, drives to ex-wife's house to attack
More News
Top Video
Deputy AG was on verge of resigning over Comey firing, ABC News reports
Judge to determine if Melodie Gliniewicz goes on trial
Chicago City Markets open Thursday
What's Driving You Crazy? Navy Pier flyover ramp
More Video