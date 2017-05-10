NEWS

$20K reward offered in case of missing Schaumburg college student

The search continues for Sheila Khalili, a 27-year-old woman who went missing early Friday morning near Olivet Nazarene University. (WLS)

Laura Podesta
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) --
A family from northwest suburban Schaumburg asked for the public's help to find a missing 27-year-old nursing student. Wednesday marks five days since anyone heard from Sheila Khalili.

Her family said it's like she dropped off the face of the earth. One minute, she was headed to school. The next, she was gone.

The Olivet Nazarene University student was last seen Friday, driving near I-57 and I-294. She was making her way back to school and when she stopped in northwest suburban Bloomingdale to visit friends.

Khalili's brothers are extremely concerned about her, given her car is missing and she hasn't used her bank account or phone since 2 a.m. Friday.

"We're just not whole without her, we're not complete. We're just anxiously anticipating her coming home," said Bobby Khalili, Sheila's brother.

Khalili was last seen driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla with license plate Z750932.

Her family is offering a $20,000 reward for anyone who knows where she is. Anyone with information should call 911 or the Schaumburg Police Department at 847-882-3534.
